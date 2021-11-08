Marriott Vacations Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 62.1% year-on-year, to $1.05 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.07 billion.
- Revenue from Vacation Ownership increased 123% Y/Y, Exchange & Third-Party Management rose 12%, both excluding cost reimbursements.
- Total expenses rose 33.1% Y/Y to $896 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $205 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.60 beat the analyst consensus of $1.42.
- The company held $882 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- "First-time buyers represented more than 30% of contract sales in the third quarter, which is important for the long-term health of the system," said CEO Stephen P. Weisz.
- "The fourth quarter has started well with October contract sales above 2019 levels and reservations on the books for the first half of next year are already strong," Weisz added.
- Price Action: VAC shares closed higher by 4.42% at $170.49 on Friday.
