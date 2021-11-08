 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Could Alibaba, Tencent, JD, Baidu Share Prices Fall Further?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Could Alibaba, Tencent, JD, Baidu Share Prices Fall Further?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) will likely report a fall in profits and slowing revenue growth in the July-September quarter, hurt by the year-long regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports.

China's Big Tech Earnings: Beijing has reasserted control over its once-freewheeling internet sector, flogging the tech giants for engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Tencent will likely report a 12% fall in quarterly profit, its first drop in two years, Refinitiv estimates. The revenue will likely rise 16.4%, the slowest pace since the Q1 of 2019, after the new gaming diktats.

China is yet to approve any new games since August. China also denied Tencent from signing exclusive music deals, citing anti-competitive reasons. 

Alibaba will likely report a 12% decline in profit in the quarter. Revenue will likely rise 32%, the slowest in a year. JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) will likely report a 71% slump in profit and the slowest revenue growth in six quarters.

"We believe the financial impact of regulatory headwinds in China will be reflected in (third quarter) earnings and (fourth quarter) guidance," KGI Asia analysts told Reuters. Slowing retail sales in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns and recent power shortages will hurt Alibaba and smaller rivals.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) is likely to report that quarterly profit plunged 80%, hurt by a slump in advertising revenue from tutoring centers prohibited from offering private, for-profit tutoring on the school curriculum. China's efforts to regulate medical beauty advertisements have also hit advertising.

Related Content: How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.53% at $162.75 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Slump In Hong Kong As Focus Shifts To Key Political Meeting In Beijing
Why Did Alibaba Shares Fall Today?
Alibaba, JD Lead Hang Seng Lower As COVID-19 Outbreak, Liquidity Crisis Concerns Take Toll; Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains
Nio CEO Missing From Forbes' China's 100 Richest List But Tesla Supplier CATL's Founder And These EV Entrepreneurs Make The Cut
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto, BYD Surge In Hong Kong As Market Brushes Off Fed Tapering
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Government News Regulations Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com