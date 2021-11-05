Why Are BigCommerce Shares Trading Higher Today?
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 49% year-on-year to $59.3 million, beating the consensus of $54.8 million.
- The total annual revenue run-rate (ARR) as of September 30 was $253.5 million, up 52% Y/Y.
- Subscription revenue was $42.1 million, up 59% Y/Y.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 bps to 80%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.06) beat the consensus loss of $(0.14).
- "This rapid growth reflects the success of our Open SaaS platform in serving ever-larger enterprise customers, B2B and headless use cases and new European markets," said CEO Brent Bellm.
- The financial results also incorporate the acquisition of Feedonomics.
- The company held $410 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Outlook: BigCommerce sees Q4 revenue of $61.3 million - $61.7 million, above the consensus of $60.89 million.
- BigCommerce sees FY21 revenue of $216.2 million - $216.6 million (prior view $210.7 million - $211.7 million), above the consensus of $211.4 million.
- Analyst rating: Canaccord analyst David Hynes upgraded to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $70, implying a 52.7% upside.
- Price Action: BIGC shares traded higher by 16.7% at $53.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BIGC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for BIGC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech