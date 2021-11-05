 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:16am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion before the opening bell. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.3% to $74.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares jumped 12.1% to $176.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) to have earned $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.2% to $21.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. However, the company also posted a shortfall in monthly active users. Pinterest shares surged 3.8% to $45.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported its best quarter on record, with earnings and sales figures surpassing market expectations. Airbnb shares rose 1.2% to $180.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

