NIO Registers 27% Decline In October Deliveries
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:59am   Comments
  • NIO Inc (NYSE: NIOclocked a 27.5% decrease year-over-year in vehicle delivery for October 2021.
  • The company delivered a total of 3,667 vehicles, impacted by a reduction in production volume due to restructuring of manufacturing lines and certain supply chain volatilities.
  • The deliveries in October consisted of 218 ES8s, the company's six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,528 ES6s, the five-seater high-smart electric SUV, and 921 EC6s, the five-seater smart electric coupe SUV.
  • Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6, and EC6 reached 145,703 vehicles as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 3.58% at $38 in premarket on the last check Monday.

