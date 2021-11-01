5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $4.62 per share on revenue of $63.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets clsoe. McKesson shares rose 1.4% to close at $207.88 on Friday.

