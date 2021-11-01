5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading.
- Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $4.62 per share on revenue of $63.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets clsoe. McKesson shares rose 1.4% to close at $207.88 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the opening bell, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. Clorox shares gained 0.1% to $163.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.8% to $48.94 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga