 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SeaSpine Q3 Earnings Below Expectations On COVID-19 Resurgence
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
SeaSpine Q3 Earnings Below Expectations On COVID-19 Resurgence
  • SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNEposted a wider than expected Q3 EPS loss of $(0.48), missing the consensus forecast of $(0.31) and almost double from $(0.24)posted a year ago.
  • Sales of $46.4 million, missing the consensus of $47.82 million, increased 7.5% Y/Y.
  • “Increased restrictions on spine surgeries caused by the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unanticipated third quarter volatility in our business,” said SeaSpine CEO Keith Valentine.
  • U.S. revenue, which totaled $42.6 million, increased 5.5% Y/Y.
  • Sales of new and recently launched products increased to 78% and 43% of U.S. spinal implants and U.S. orthobiologics revenue, respectively.
  • Adjusted gross margin decreased to 64.3% from 68%, primarily due to amortization and fair market value adjustments associated with the 7D Surgical acquisition.
  • Obsolete inventory charges also hit the margin in connection with the full commercial launches and additional set deployments of numerous spinal implant systems in 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $102.4 million, and the Company had no amounts outstanding under its credit facility.
  • Outlook: SeaSpine expects Q4 revenue of $54 million - $55 million (lower than the consensus of $58.61 million), up 16% - 18% Y/Y and 23% - 26% over Q4 of FY19.
  • Price Action: SPNE shares are down 1.03% at $14.47 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
SeaSpine Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
SeaSpine's Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Modules Approved In Europe
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Why SeaSpine Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com