 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carrier Global Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 EPS Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Carrier Global Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7% year-over-year to $5.34 billion, +4% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $5.38 billion.
  • The company mentions that sales strength continued in the HVAC segment, with solid light commercial and aftermarket sales performance offsetting the expected modest North American residential HVAC decline in the quarter.
  • Sales by segments: HVAC $3.05 billion (+5.6% Y/Y), Refrigeration $1.01 billion (+15.4% Y/Y), and Fire & Security $1.38 billion (+4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.71 compared to $0.67 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.66.
  • The Adjusted operating profit decreased by 1% Y/Y to $858 million, and the margin contracted by 120 bps to 16.1%.
  • Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $579 million, and free cash flow was $505 million. It held cash and equivalents of $2.67 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Carrier Global expects sales growth of ~16% Y/Y (up from prior 14% - 16%) and organic sales growth of +~13% Y/Y (up from prior +10% - 12% Y/Y).
  • It expects an adjusted operating margin greater than 13.5%. Adjusted EPS of ~$2.20 (prior $2.10 - $2.20) versus the consensus of $2.20.
  • Price Action: CARR shares traded higher by 2.07% at $54.26 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARR)

Recap: Carrier Global Q3 Earnings
Carrier Acquires Residential Alarm Company Cavius For Undisclosed Sum
Where Carrier Global Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings
Analyst Ratings For Carrier Global
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com