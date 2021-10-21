Euronet Worldwide Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $816.6 million, beating the consensus of $783.47 million.
- Revenues from the EFT processing segment climbed 58% Y/Y, the epay segment rose 20%, and the Money Transfer Segment segment recorded a 9% increase.
- The operating margin was 14.02%, and operating income for the quarter rose 73% to $114.5 million.
- Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1.04 billion, and ATM cash was $669.7 million, totaling $1.718 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $155.2 million rose 48% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.77 increased 58% Y/Y and topped the consensus of $1.39.
- Outlook: Euronet anticipates Q4 revenues to be generally in line with Q3, recognizing seasonal shifting in the revenue mix between the EFT and epay segments.
- It sees Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $120 million - $130 million.
- Price Action: EEFT shares are trading lower by 5.76% at $124.41 on the last check Thursday.
