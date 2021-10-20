 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGOreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.4% year-on-year, to $1.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $958.3 million.
  • Towable segment revenue grew 35.3% Y/Y to $560 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment. Motorhome revenue of $448.9 million increased 48.7% Y/Y, driven by an increase in Class B and Class A unit sales and pricing across the segment.
  • Gross profit increased 52% Y/Y to $187.2 million, and gross profit margin expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 18.1%.
  • The operating margin was 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 75.4% to $120 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 68.6% to $129 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.57 beat the analyst consensus of $2.01.
  • Winnebago’s cash and equivalents totaled $434.6 million as of August 28, 2021, and it generated $237.3 million in operating cash flow for the full year.
  • Winnebago’s Towable segment backlog increased 87% Y/Y to 46,590 units amounting to $1.7 billion. Motorhome segment Backlog increased to $2.3 billion, up 119.1% over the prior year.
  • Price action: WGO shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $74.78 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WGO)

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021
What Does Winnebago Industries Debt Look Like?
Winnebago Industries Plans $200M Share Buyback Program
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com