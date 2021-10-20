Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
- Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.4% year-on-year, to $1.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $958.3 million.
- Towable segment revenue grew 35.3% Y/Y to $560 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment. Motorhome revenue of $448.9 million increased 48.7% Y/Y, driven by an increase in Class B and Class A unit sales and pricing across the segment.
- Gross profit increased 52% Y/Y to $187.2 million, and gross profit margin expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 18.1%.
- The operating margin was 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 75.4% to $120 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 68.6% to $129 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.57 beat the analyst consensus of $2.01.
- Winnebago’s cash and equivalents totaled $434.6 million as of August 28, 2021, and it generated $237.3 million in operating cash flow for the full year.
- Winnebago’s Towable segment backlog increased 87% Y/Y to 46,590 units amounting to $1.7 billion. Motorhome segment Backlog increased to $2.3 billion, up 119.1% over the prior year.
- Price action: WGO shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $74.78 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas