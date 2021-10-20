5 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $33.28 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.5% to $52.62 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company added 4.4 million net subscribers, ending the quarter with 214 million paid subscribers. Netflix shares fell 1.4% to $630.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $13.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $862.66 in after-hours trading.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it remains on track to meet FY22 goals. United Airlines shares gained 2.3% to $47.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.4% to $119.80 in after-hours trading.
