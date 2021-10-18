 Skip to main content

Sandvik Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3, Targets Sandvik Materials Technology Listing In 2022
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 9:05am   Comments

  • Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKFreported third-quarter revenue growth of 23.2% year-over-year to SEK 24.83 billion, with organic growth of 13%.
  • Sales by segments: Mining and Rock Solutions SEK 11.11 billion (+32% Y/Y), Rock Processing Solutions SEK 1.79 billion (+17% Y/Y), Manufacturing and Machining Solutions SEK 8.82 billion (+20% Y/Y) and Materials Technology SEK 3.1 billion (+7% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin improved to 39.9% compared to 38.8% a year ago.
  • Order intake increased organically by 21% Y/Y to SEK 26.29 billion, driven by solid demand across the business. The Book-to-bill ratio was at 106%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to SEK 3.03 compared to SEK 2.09 in 3Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 33% Y/Y to SEK 4.73 billion, and margin expanded by 140 bps to 19.1%.
  • The operating income increased by 30% Y/Y to SEK 4.48 billion, and the margin expanded by 80 bps to 18.1%.
  • Sandvik generated cash from operating activities before changes in working capital of SEK4.64 billion, compared to SEK 3.95 billion a year ago. Free operating cash flow for the quarter was SEK 3.94 billion, compared to SEK 4.78 billion a year ago.
  • The Board confirmed their decision to proceed with preparations to distribute Sandvik Materials Technology, targeted at second or third quarter 2022.
  • Price Action: SDVKF shares closed Friday's session at $24.60.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

