5 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares gained 1.9% to $29.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares gained 1.9% to $29.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares gained 0.2% to $62.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares gained 0.2% to $62.00 in after-hours trading. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot has been recommended for Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.3% to $161.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor