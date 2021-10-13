5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $29.79 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $165.25 in after-hours trading.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) reported a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting net product sales of $166.9 million. Sarepta Therapeutics shares dropped 5.8% to $89.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to have earned $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares rose 0.4% to $43.70 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) reported a $2 billion buyback program. Vistra shares gained 6.2% to $18.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to post quarterly earnings at $9.23 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. BlackRock shares rose 0.5% to $840.00 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga