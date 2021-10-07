 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra Brands Profit Beats Views

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra Brands Profit Beats Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.51% to 34,936.37 while the NASDAQ rose 1.56% to 14,728.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.45% to 4,426.68.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,059,040 cases with around 707,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,894,310 cases and 449,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,516,960 COVID-19 cases with 599,350 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,571,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,829,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares gained by 2.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP), up 8% and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) up 8%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Conagra Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.49 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.65 billion versus expectations of $2.54 billion.

Conagra Brands reaffirmed FY22 earnings guidance of $2.50 per share.

 

Equities Trading UP

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares shot up 38% to $9.56 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Paltalk’s recent filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) got a boost, shooting 27% to $25.34 as the company presented early clinical data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $31.98 after the company issued gas supply and economic guidance.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares tumbled 40% to $1.85 as the company priced its secondary public offering of 14 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares at $2.5/piece.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) were down 23% to $14.73 after the company presented initial clinical data from Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide and preclinical data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) was down, falling 25% to $21.72. Prelude Therapeutics announced presentation of data from multiple programs at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.4% to $76.38, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,760.70.

Silver traded up 0.8% Thursday to $22.71 while copper rose 0.9% to $4.1850.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index jumped 1.9% and the German DAX 30 climbed 1.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 1%, French CAC 40 jumped 1.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 1.2%.

Retail sales in Italy rose 0.4% over a month during August, while industrial production in Germany dropped 4% in August. French current account deficit shrank to EUR 1.3 billion in August from a revised gap of EUR 3.4 billion a month ago, while trade deficit narrowed to EUR 6.67 billion from a revised EUR 7.08 billion. The Halifax House Price Index in the UK surged 7.4% year-over-year in September.

Economics

US-based employers reported 17,895 job cuts during the month of September, according to the Challenger job-cut report.

US initial jobless claims dropped to 326,000 in the week ending October 2nd, compared to a seven-week high level of 364,000 in the prior period.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOOP + CAG)

Unexpected Help from Moscow Could Bring Relief to Energy Crises
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021
Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com