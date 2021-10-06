5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.3% to $212.44 in after-hours trading.
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported that it won an $823 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics for the Capability Drop 2 program. Palantir Technologies shares jumped 9.2% to $25.35 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.3% to close at $176.33 on Tuesday.
- Before the opening bell, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. RPM shares gained 0.8% to close at $79.50 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.6% to close at $25.55 on Tuesday.
