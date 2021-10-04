5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: CMTL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $149.66 million after the closing bell. Comtech Telecomm shares gained 2.2% to close at $26.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported strong third-quarter deliveries that beat expectations of most analysts. The company reported quarterly deliveries of 241,300 vehicles, beating the consensus estimate of 233,000. The metric represents a 73.2% year-over-year growth and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase. Tesla shares slipped 0.1% to close at $774.74 on Friday.

