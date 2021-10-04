 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:19am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2021

 

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $149.66 million after the closing bell. Comtech Telecomm shares gained 2.2% to close at $26.16 on Friday.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported strong third-quarter deliveries that beat expectations of most analysts. The company reported quarterly deliveries of 241,300 vehicles, beating the consensus estimate of 233,000. The metric represents a 73.2% year-over-year growth and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase. Tesla shares slipped 0.1% to close at $774.74 on Friday.

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is likely to unveil its new MacBook Pro models in the “coming weeks,” according to leading Apple watcher Mark Gurman. Apple shares rose 0.8% to settle at $142.65 on Friday.
  • Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) is in advanced talks to buy Dominion Energy Inc’s (NYSE: D) gas transportation and storage business, Questar Pipeline Company. Southwest Gas shares gained 1.2% to close at $67.74, while Dominion shares fell 1% to settle at $72.29 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

