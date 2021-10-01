5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders shot down Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) $14.7 billion deal to acquire the customer-service software company. Five9 shares fell 1.1% to $157.97 in after-hours trading, while Zoom shares gained 0.4% to $262.45 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Jefferies Financial shares gained 1.4% to $37.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported that its global deliveries more than doubled in September as it completed the first batch of deliveries in Norway. The company delivered 10,628 vehicles globally during the month, a jump of 125.7% year-over-year. Nio shares gained 0.2% to $35.71 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga