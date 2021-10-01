 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday.
  • Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders shot down Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) $14.7 billion deal to acquire the customer-service software company. Five9 shares fell 1.1% to $157.97 in after-hours trading, while Zoom shares gained 0.4% to $262.45 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Jefferies Financial shares gained 1.4% to $37.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported that its global deliveries more than doubled in September as it completed the first batch of deliveries in Norway. The company delivered 10,628 vehicles globally during the month, a jump of 125.7% year-over-year. Nio shares gained 0.2% to $35.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

