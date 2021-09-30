 Skip to main content

Investors Cheer AngioDynamics' Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
  • AngioDynamics Inc  (NASDAQ: ANGO) reported a Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.02), ahead of the consensus of $(0.04).
  • Q1 sales increased 9.6% Y/Y to $77 million, beating the analyst consensus of $71.31 million.
  • Endovascular Therapies net sales increased 27.5% to $38.1 million. Oncology net sales improved 13.9% Y/Y to $14 million.
  • Vascular Access net sales declined 11.2% to $25.0 million. Excluding the non-recurring $5.2 million NHS sale in the year-ago period, Vascular Access revenue increased 9.0%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 120 bps to 52.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, compared to $4.5 million in 1Q of FY21.
  • AngioDynamics had debt outstanding of $25.0 million on August 31, 2021, versus $20.0 million on May 31, 2021.
  • Guidance: For FY22, AngioDynamics increased sales guidance to $310 million - $315 million (prior guidance of $305 million - $310 million) versus the consensus of $307.8 million.
  • The company expects gross margin to be approximately 55.0% and adjusted EPS of $0.00 - $0.05 (consensus $0.01).
  • Related: AngioDynamics Breaks-Even In FY21, Issues Mixed Forecasts For FY22.
  • Price Action: ANGO stock is up 11.4% at $26.02 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

