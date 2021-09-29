Why Micron Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced its fiscal fourth quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.33 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $8.27 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.22 billion.

Micron expects fiscal first quarter earnings to be in a range of $2 per share to $2.20 per share versus the estimate of $2.61 per share. The company expects fiscal first quarter revenue to be in a range of $7.45 billion to $7.85 billion versus the estimate of $8.63 billion.

“In fiscal 2021, we established DRAM and NAND technology leadership, drove record revenues across multiple markets, and initiated a quarterly dividend. The demand outlook for 2022 is strong, and Micron is delivering innovative solutions to our customers, fueling our long-term growth," said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following the company's financial results:

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained Micron with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $110 to $87.

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained Micron with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $90.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Micron with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $97 to $90.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained Micron with a Positive rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $125.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained Micron with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $90.

MU Price Action: Micron has traded as high as $96.96 and as low as $46.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.71% at $70.38 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Micron.