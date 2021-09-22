 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FedEx Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Why FedEx Shares Are Falling Today

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) is trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and cut full-year earnings guidance before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments.

FedEx reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share, which came in below the estimate of $5 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22 billion, which beat the estimate of $21.91 billion.

FedEx said its first-quarter operating results were negatively impacted by a constrained labor market which impacted labor availability and caused network inefficiencies, higher wage rates and increased purchased transportation expenses.

The company said that FedEx Express operating results declined as a result of higher operating expenses, largely driven by staffing challenges and COVID-19-related air network impacts.

“The execution of our strategies continues to drive higher demand for our services, despite the disruptive impact of the pandemic to labor availability and global supply chains,” said Frederick Smith, chairman and CEO of FedEx.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms adjusted their outlooks on FedEx following the company's financial results:

  • Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $325.
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown downgraded FedEx from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $375 to $345.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $351 to $314.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained FedEx with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $270 to $250.

FDX Price Action: FedEx has traded as high as $319.90 and as low as $230.27 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.68% at $237.76 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FedEx.

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2021
Why FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower After-Hours Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Frederick Smith why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RCLTruist SecuritiesMaintains80.0
CBRLTruist SecuritiesMaintains152.0
APHJefferiesMaintains88.0
AZOWedbushMaintains1,820.0
LENBTIGMaintains131.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com