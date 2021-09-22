5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.6% to $57.65 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21. FedEx shares dropped 4.9% to $239.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares slipped 0.1% to $40.59 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Adobe shares dropped 4.1% to $619.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million. Stitch Fix shares jumped 16.6% to $41.35 in the after-hours trading session.
