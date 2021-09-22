5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.6% to $57.65 in after-hours trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21. FedEx shares dropped 4.9% to $239.76 in the after-hours trading session.

