 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.14% to 34,017.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 14,771.47. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,365.67.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,289,820 cases with around 676,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,504,530 cases and 445,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,660 COVID-19 cases with 590,950 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,132,900 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,701,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR), up 3% and Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) up 3%.

In trading on Tuesday, industrials shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

AutoZone reported quarterly earnings of $35.72 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $29.87 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at 4.90 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.56 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares shot up 162% to $37.62. Helbiz Media, the media arm of Helbiz announced a deal with Amazon Italy, a unit of Amazon.com.

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPIR) got a boost, shooting 31% to $16.97. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $45.08 after the company announced plans to purchase Envigo.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares tumbled 20% to $9.48 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% yesterday.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) were down 18% to $9.91 after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) was down, falling 14% to $185.10 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $71.31, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,767.50.

Silver traded up 1.5% Tuesday to $22.525 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.1625.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.4%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.1%, French CAC 40 jumped 1.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 1.1%.

Public sector net borrowing in the UK fell to GBP 20.5 billion in August, GBP 5.5 billion less than a year ago.

Economics

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

Housing starts rose 3.9% to an annual rate of 1.615 million units in August, while building permits increased 6.0% to 1.728 million.

The current account gap increased to $190 billion in the second quarter from a revised $89 billion gap in the previous period.

The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXR + AZO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2021
Investors Are Waiting For An Updated Fed Reserve's Policy
Monday's Market Minute: Watching The FOMC Meeting And More
August-Quarter Results Are Ramping Up This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com