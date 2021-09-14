 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coffee Holding Clocks 21.3% Decline In Q3 Revenue
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 6:06am   Comments
Share:
Coffee Holding Clocks 21.3% Decline In Q3 Revenue
  • Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVAreported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 21.3% year-on-year, to $13.6 million.
  • The decrease in net sales was due to a 35% decline in cases shipped from the company's production facility in Colorado.
  • Gross profit for the quarter decreased 23.5% Y/Y to $2.9 million, and the profit margin fell 60 basis points to 21.5%.
  • Operating expenses fell by 0.39% Y/Y to $3.23 million. The company reported an operating loss of $0.31 million.
  • EPS of $(0.02) fell from $0.07 in Q3 FY20.
  • Coffee Holding held $4.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $4.4 million.
  • "Coffee prices are currently trading at six-year highs and could potentially face additional upside risk, especially if the upcoming rainy season in Brazil does not materialize in a normal fashion," said CEO Andrew Gordon.
  • Price Action: JVA shares closed lower by 0.21% at $4.77 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JVA)

Coffee Holding Invests $2.5M In Protein Drink Maker OWYN
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com