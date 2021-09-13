5 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 0.1% to $89.64 in after-hours trading.

IN8BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) reported a net loss of $1.00 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.92 per share. IN8BIO shares gained 3% to close at $8.89 on Friday.

Analysts expect Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $177.17 million after the closing bell. Matrix Service shares fell 1.7% to close at $10.59 on Friday.

