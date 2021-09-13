 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares fell 0.1% to $89.64 in after-hours trading.
  • IN8BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) reported a net loss of $1.00 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.92 per share. IN8BIO shares gained 3% to close at $8.89 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $177.17 million after the closing bell. Matrix Service shares fell 1.7% to close at $10.59 on Friday.

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that it is going to increase the price of its Model Y Performance car in China by $1,552. According to the report announced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the new price of Model Y will be RMB 387,900. Tesla shares fell 0.5% to $732.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $29.8 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Napco Security shares closed at $37.99 on Friday.

