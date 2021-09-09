Limoneira Q3 Result Manages To Top Consensus; Sales Decline 8.4%
- Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 8.4% year-on-year, to $49.12 million, beating the analyst consensus of $48.82 million.
- Agribusiness revenue fell 8.4% Y/Y. Fresh lemon sales decreased 31.1% Y/Y, avocado revenue fell 32.8%, while orange revenue declined 9.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million rose 30% Y/Y. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.4% Y/Y.
- The operating margin was 6.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 86% to $3.4 million.
- The company held $0.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $16.8 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.18.
- "Our results were partially offset by the reduced sizing of our avocado fruit due to lack of rainfall," said CEO Harold Edwards.
- Outlook: Limoneira said the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the company's foodservice business and industry logistics on a global basis. It expects lemon prices to increase in FY22 compared to FY21.
- Price Action: LMNR shares closed higher by 1.41% at $15.77 on Wednesday.
