Limoneira Q3 Result Manages To Top Consensus; Sales Decline 8.4%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNRreported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 8.4% year-on-year, to $49.12 million, beating the analyst consensus of $48.82 million.
  • Agribusiness revenue fell 8.4% Y/Y. Fresh lemon sales decreased 31.1% Y/Y, avocado revenue fell 32.8%, while orange revenue declined 9.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million rose 30% Y/Y. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.4% Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 6.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 86% to $3.4 million.
  • The company held $0.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $16.8 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.18.
  • "Our results were partially offset by the reduced sizing of our avocado fruit due to lack of rainfall," said CEO Harold Edwards.
  • Outlook: Limoneira said the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the company's foodservice business and industry logistics on a global basis. It expects lemon prices to increase in FY22 compared to FY21.
  • Price Action: LMNR shares closed higher by 1.41% at $15.77 on Wednesday.

