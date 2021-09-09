 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:31am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $279.79 million after the closing bell. Zumiez shares rose 1.3% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 1.3% to $681.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to report earnings for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 . The company will release earnings before the markets open today. Hovnanian shares fell 0.5% to $93.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Lululemon shares jumped 13.8% to $433.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $356.61 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares slipped 0.1% to $34.72 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

