5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $279.79 million after the closing bell. Zumiez shares rose 1.3% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $279.79 million after the closing bell. Zumiez shares rose 1.3% to $38.85 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 1.3% to $681.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 1.3% to $681.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to report earnings for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 . The company will release earnings before the markets open today. Hovnanian shares fell 0.5% to $93.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor