Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78
  • Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $62 to $45
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained C3.ai with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $167 to $96

 

C3.ai is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications.

C3.ai has a 52-week high of $183.90 and a 52-week low of $44.35.

Latest Ratings for AI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Sep 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

