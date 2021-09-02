Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling
C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance.
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78
- Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122
- Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $62 to $45
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained C3.ai with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $167 to $96
C3.ai is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications.
C3.ai has a 52-week high of $183.90 and a 52-week low of $44.35.
Latest Ratings for AI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Sep 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
