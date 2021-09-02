 Skip to main content

Why Are Asana Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • Asana Inc's (NYSE: ASANQ2 revenue of $89.5 million, up 72% year-on-year, beat the analyst consensus of $82.4 million. The Q2 EPS loss of $(0.23) beat the consensus loss of $(0.26).
  • The software company sees Q3 revenue between $93 million - $94 million, higher than the consensus of $86.7 million. It sees Q3 EPS loss of $(0.27) - $(0.26), better than the consensus loss of $(0.28).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the price target for ASAN stock to $85 from $52, implying a 10% upside, and reiterated an Overweight rating. 
  • The triple-digit enterprise growth and new solid lands drove the customer count past 107,000, leading to the Q2 beat, Bracelin notes. He believes a higher multiple for the shares from increasing confidence in Asana's growth potential.
  • Keybanc analyst Steve Enders maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $75 to $85.
  • Baird analyst Rob Oliver raised the PT to $90 from $50, indicating a 16.5% upside, and affirmed an Outperform. 
  • The recent results underscored his bullish view based upon its best-in-class products, powerful hybrid go-to-market model, founder-led/truly innovative management team, and tailwinds from a tectonic shift in how knowledge workers work.
  • Asana appointed Anne Raimondi as the new COO, succeeding Chris Farinacci, who will retire at FY21 end.
  • Price Action: ASAN shares traded higher by 9.60% at $84.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ASAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ASAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

