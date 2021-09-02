 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 5:22am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.1% to $45.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it had initiated its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 microgram dose level. The company said it expects to submit data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities globally in the “coming days.” Moderna shares rose 0.8% to $393.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.1% to $15.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.23 to $0.30 per share on sales of $550 million to $565 million. Five Below shares tumbled 9.3% to $196.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share billion on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 0.8% to $30.301 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

