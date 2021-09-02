5 Stocks To Watch For September 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.1% to $45.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.1% to $45.70 in after-hours trading. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it had initiated its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 microgram dose level. The company said it expects to submit data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities globally in the “coming days.” Moderna shares rose 0.8% to $393.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it had initiated its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 microgram dose level. The company said it expects to submit data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities globally in the “coming days.” Moderna shares rose 0.8% to $393.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.1% to $15.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor