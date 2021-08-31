 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $737.81 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares rose 0.4% to $15.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. Zoom Video shares tumbled 12.2% to $305.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Catalent shares rose 0.1% to $106.85 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast. Nordson shares gained 1.3% to $242.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) to post quarterly earnings at $5.87 per share billion before the opening bell. NetEase shares gained 0.5% to $90.10 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

