5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $737.81 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares rose 0.4% to $15.88 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DBI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $737.81 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares rose 0.4% to $15.88 in after-hours trading. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. Zoom Video shares tumbled 12.2% to $305.05 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. Zoom Video shares tumbled 12.2% to $305.05 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Catalent shares rose 0.1% to $106.85 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor