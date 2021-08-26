5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $235.01 in after-hours trading.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 guidance. Salesforce shares gained 1.8% to $265.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.8% to $29.63 in after-hours trading.

