 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Deere Beats Q3 Expectations

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Deere Beats Q3 Expectations

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,041.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 14,667.29. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,428.90.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares rose 1.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), up 16% and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) up 12%.

In trading on Friday, energy fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Friday.

Deere reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5.32 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $4.57 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $11.53 billion, versus estimates of $10.30 billion.

Deere raised its FY21 net income guidance from $5.3 billion -$5.7 billion to $5.7 billion -$5.9 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares shot up 48% to $6.37 after the company presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19, showing its modified virus Ankara - virus like particle platform, has a design strategy for vaccines that is expected to induce broader immunity through inclusion of multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen.

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) got a boost, shooting 26% to $11.14 after the company reported its financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2021, revealing revenues of over $2 million, compared to revenues of approximately $100 000 in the same period of last year.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $4.13. The company, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares tumbled 27% to $2.58. Endo International, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) were down 25% to $2.4025 after the company reported a $140 million public offering.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) was down, falling 18% to $70.61 after the company announced interim data from its FT596 and FT516 programs for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $63.28, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,782.10.

Silver traded down 0.5% Friday to $23.12 while copper rose 1.8% to $4.1150.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, French CAC 40 rose 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.2%.

German producer prices jumped 10.4% year-over-year in July following an 8.5% increase in the previous month. Retail sales volumes in the UK declined 2.5% in July, while the GfK consumer confidence index declined to -8 in August.

Economics

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENDP + DE)

FootLocker, Deere Become Latest Major Companies To Impress With Earnings Results
Deere Stock Gains After Solid Q3 Results
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Deere: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Edges Lower
5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com