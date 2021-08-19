 Skip to main content

Madison Square Garden Sports Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
  • Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGSreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $146.90 million, beating the analyst consensus of $116.84 million. It reported negative revenues of $7.0 million in the prior-year quarter. 
  • Direct operating expenses were $98.9 million.
  • The operating loss narrowed to $(20.8) million.
  • The company held $72 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS was $2.03 versus $(3.27) last year
  • "Despite a challenging year, we had a tremendous response from Knicks' and Rangers' fans last season, including sell-out games and robust local ratings," said CEO Andrew Lustgarten.
  • Price Action: MSGS shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $159.00 on the last check Thursday.

