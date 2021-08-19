Madison Square Garden Sports Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $146.90 million, beating the analyst consensus of $116.84 million. It reported negative revenues of $7.0 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Direct operating expenses were $98.9 million.
- The operating loss narrowed to $(20.8) million.
- The company held $72 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- EPS was $2.03 versus $(3.27) last year
- "Despite a challenging year, we had a tremendous response from Knicks' and Rangers' fans last season, including sell-out games and robust local ratings," said CEO Andrew Lustgarten.
- Price Action: MSGS shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $159.00 on the last check Thursday.
