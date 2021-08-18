 Skip to main content

Lowe's Companies Shares Rally After Q2 Beat, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
  • Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOWreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1% year-on-year, to $27.57 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $26.79 billion.
  • Comparable sales decreased 1.6%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business fell 2.2%.
  • EPS of $4.25 beat the analyst consensus of $4.00.
  • Gross profit was nearly flat at $9.3 billion, with a profit margin contracting 30 basis points to 33.78%.
  • The operating margin expanded 78 basis points to 15.27%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.2 billion.
  • The company held $4.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $6.9 billion.
  • "Looking forward, I am confident in the positive outlook for our industry, and our ability to drive operating margin expansion and market share gains," said CEO Marvin R. Ellison.
  • Outlook: Lowe's sees FY21 sales ~$92 billion (original outlook $86 billion) versus the consensus of $91.53 billion.
  • It expects the gross margin rate up slightly and operating margin of 12.2%.
  • Price action: LOW shares are trading higher by 10.3% at $201.1 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

