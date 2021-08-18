 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daqo New Energy Stock Gains On Q2 Revenue Growth, Strong Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Daqo New Energy Stock Gains On Q2 Revenue Growth, Strong Margins
  • Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 230.6% year-on-year to $441.4 million beating the analyst consensus of $407 million.
  • ASML Holding's (NASDAQ: ASMLQ2 revenue of $4.84 billion missed the analyst consensus of $4.92 billion.
  • Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to report its Q3 results on Aug. 19.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 5,170 bps to 68.7% due to higher ASPs.
  • The EBITDA margin expanded 5,060 bps to 70.6%.
  • Adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.06 beat the analyst consensus of $2.54.
  • Daqo held $269.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company generated $442.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • The global carbon neutrality goals continue to drive the polysilicon sector. The substantial increase in downstream demand-driven polysilicon crisis led to inflated ASPs. 
  • Daqo expects the strong price momentum to continue into the second half of 2021 despite the rising solar module prices in the first half.
  • Outlook: Daqo raised the FY21 polysilicon production guidance from the previous level of 81,000 MT - 83,000 MT to 83,000 MT - 85,000 MT.
  • Price Action: DQ shares traded higher by 6.57% at $51.92 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Daqo New Energy
Price Over Earnings Overview: Daqo New Energy
What Does Daqo New Energy's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com