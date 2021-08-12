Recap: Co-Diagnostics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) rose 19.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.26% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $27,358,000 higher by 13.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.codiagnostics.com/events-webcasts#future:2021:8

Price Action

52-week high: $25.10

Company's 52-week low was at $7.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.40%

Company Overview

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV. The company's diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by greatly automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.