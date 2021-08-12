 Skip to main content

Dillard's Shares Rally On Strong Q2 Sales, Margin Growth
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
  • Dillard's Inc (NYSE: DDSreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71% year-on-year, to $1.57 billion.
  • Retail sales increased 72% Y/Y. Sales in ladies' apparel and shoes drove the revenue increase.
  • Consolidated gross margin for the quarter expanded 1060 basis points Y/Y to 41%. The retail gross margin improved to 41.7%.
  • The company held $669.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS was $8.81, with a net profit of $185.7 million.
  • "The strong consumer demand we saw in the first quarter continued throughout the second quarter," said CEO William T. Dillard.
  • Inventory decreased approximately 13% as of July 31, 2021, compared to August 1, 2020.
  • Price Action: DDS shares traded higher by 5.51% at $192.185 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

