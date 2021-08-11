5 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion before the opening bell. eBay shares rose 0.1% to $ $67.40 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, the company projects a decline in volumes for the current quarter. Coinbase shares rose 0.8% to $271.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $461.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Wendys shares rose 0.1% to $22.05 in after-hours trading.

