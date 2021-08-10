 Skip to main content

Vishay Clocks 41% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSHreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 40.8% year-on-year to $819.1 million, beating the analyst consensus of $816.3 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 550 bps to 28%.
  • The operating margin expanded 830 bps to 15.3%.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 620 bps to 19.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.61 beat the analyst consensus of $0.58.
  • Vishay held $855.8 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $117.5 million in operating cash flow during Q2.
  • Total inventories as of July 3, 2021, totaled $507.88 million versus $448.25 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Outlook: Vishay sees Q3 revenue of $810 million - $850 million compared to the analyst consensus of $814.99 million.
  • The company sees a gross margin of 27.8%-28.8%.
  • Price Action: VSH shares traded lower by 0.04% at $22.35 on the last check Tuesday.

