Recap: ESCO Technologies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) rose after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.84% over the past year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $181,394,000 higher by 5.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $192,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h8vgzzbi

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $115.84

Company's 52-week low was at $78.30

Price action over last quarter: down 14.06%

Company Overview

ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG) and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration and naval products. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions. The Test segment provides its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.

 

