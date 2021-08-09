Data-driven TV Advertising, International Growth Aids Trade Desk's Q2 Revenue Beat; Sees Better Than Expected Q3 Revenue
- Advertisement platform The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 101% year-on-year to $279.97 million, beating the analyst consensus of $257.8 million.
- Customer retention remained over 95% Q2, akin to the past seven years.
- Margin: The adjusted EBITDA increased 707.5% Y/Y to $117.9 million. The margin expanded by 3,200 bps to 42% as the operating expenses rose 40.5% Y/Y.
- Stock-based compensation expense rose 88.8% Y/Y to $45.2 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.13.
- Trade Desk generated $85.4 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30, and held $705 million in cash and equivalents.
- Growing marketer demand for data-driven TV advertising, brand additions, and robust international growth supported by the launch of trading platform Solimar is likely to drive the company's earnings.
- Outlook: The Trade Desk sees Q3 revenue of $282 million, higher than the analyst consensus of $275.3 million.
- It sees an adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.
- Price action: TTD shares traded lower by 3.30% at $81.10 in the market session on the last check Monday.
