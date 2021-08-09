Scientific Games: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 151.16% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $880,000,000 up by 63.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $765,230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10159149&linkSecurityString=ebcf592829

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.81

Company's 52-week low was at $18.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.46%

Company Overview

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in four segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. Lottery business segment provides systems products and services generally comprised of POS terminals, a central system, customized computer software, data communication services. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. Digital business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.