Collegium Stock Is Getting Beaten As Q2 Earnings Miss Street Estimates; Revises FY21 Guidance
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.27, below the consensus of $0.36.
- The reported EPS of $1.79 was up from $0.23 a year ago and included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $1.52 per share.
- Sales increased 6.3% Y/Y to $82.9 million, missing the estimate of $84.8 million.
- Xtampza ER net product revenues were $33.0 million, almost the same as Q2 FY20. Nucynta franchise net product revenues increased from $44.5 million to $49.9 million.
- Xtampza ER prescriptions grew 6.9% sequentially and 21.7% Y/Y, and Nucynta Franchise prescriptions grew 0.5% Q/Q.
- Guidance FY21: Collegium decreased Xtampza ER sales to $140.0 - $150.0 million from ealier guidance of $155.0 million - $165.0 million.
- It raised Nucynta sales from $195 million - $205.0 million, from $185 million - $195 million.
- It reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $170 million - $180.0 million.
- Price Action: COLL shares are down 16.8% at $20.69 during the market session on the last check Friday.
