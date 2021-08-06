 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21
  • T2 Biosystems Inc's (NASDAQ: TTOOsecond-quarter revenues rose 162% Y/Y to $6.7 million, slightly ahead of the consensus of $6.12 million, primarily due to increased test panel sales.
  • The firm reported product revenue of $3.7 million, up 253%, while contribution revenue doubled to $3.0 million, driven by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contract activity.
  • T2 generated the U.S. sepsis test panel utilization annualized run rate of approximately $98,000 per legacy sepsis instrument.
  • In the quarter, T2 received a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) extension for the T2Bacteria panel from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for FY22. 
  • T2 plans to initiate a clinical trial for the panel in the first quarter of 2022.
  • T2 posted a net loss of $(0.08) per share, compared to $(0.09) per share a year ago, in line with the consensus loss of $(0.08).
  • T2 finished Q2 with $32.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $20.1 million in marketable securities.
  • Outlook: T2 expects FY21 revenue of $24.0 million - $26.0 million.
  • It lowered product revenue expectations to $14.0 million - $15.0, from $16.0 - $18.0 million, previously. 
  • The firm said this was driven by lower T2SARS-CoV-2 panel sales partially offset by increased sepsis test panel sales.
  • Research and contribution revenue is expected to be $10.0 million - $11.0 million, compared to $8.0 million prior, driven by accelerated progress under the BARDA contract.
  • T2 continues to expect to enter into at least 30 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2021.
  • Price Action: TTOO shares are down 8.55% at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTOO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com