What's Going On With ADT's Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

ADT reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents per share. ADT also reported quarterly sales of $1.30 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

ADT's board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share to holders of the Company’s common stock and Class B common stock of record as of September 16, 2021. This dividend will be paid on October 5, 2021.

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada.

ADT offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm and medical alert solutions. 

ADT has a 52-week high of $13.13 and a 52-week low of $6.48.

