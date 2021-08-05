 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue
  • Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMSQ2 revenues more than doubled to $56.3 million, beating the consensus of $33 million.
  • The increase was driven primarily by elective procedure volumes and royalty & licensing revenue related to patent license settlement and development agreements.
  • Product revenue reached $15.2 million, +56% Y/Y (54% on a constant currency basis).
  • Royalty and licensing revenue of $41.1 million included $25 million in connection with the final milestone under the agreements with Stryker, Wright Medical, and Tornier. Conformis Hip System revenue was up 62% Y/Y to $0.9 million.
  • The total gross margin expanded from 57% to 84%.
  • The Company received 510(k) clearance for Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System, patient-specific instrumentation in Q2.
  • Conformis posted a net income of $38 million, or EPS of $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.04, and a turnaround from EPS loss of $(0.03) a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $108.3 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: Conformis expects Q3 product revenue to improve sequentially to $15.5 million - $16.5 million.
  • It believes elective procedure volumes will continue to improve and approach 2019 levels in the fourth quarter as vaccines become more widely available and medical facilities recover from pandemic-related staffing impacts.
  • Mark Augusti, President & CEO, said"The environment for orthopedic surgical procedures has improved, and we believe procedure levels will continue to normalize. We remain cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year as we aim to get back to our 2019 revenue run rate."
  • Price Action: CFMS shares are up 9.80% at $1.68 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFMS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Preview Of Conformis's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com