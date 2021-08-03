Recap: Transact Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.00% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $9,325,000 rose by 76.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Transact Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wg684ekf

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.98

52-week low: $3.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.57%

Company Profile

Transact Technologies Inc develops and sells software-driven technology and printing solutions. The company's software is sold under BOHA, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names. It also provides supplies and consumables used in the printing and scanning activities to restaurant and hospitality, banking, retail, casino and gaming, the point of sale automation, lottery, medical, mobile, oil, and gas markets. Most of the revenue is derived from the casinos and gaming industry followed by the Foodservice technology market. Its geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.