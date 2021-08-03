Under Armour Stock Jumps Premarket On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Outlook Above Expectations
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 91% year-on-year, to $1.35 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion.
- Wholesale revenue increased 157% Y/Y to $768 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 52% to $561 million.
- North America rose 101% to $905 million, while international revenue increased 100% to $446 million.
- Apparel revenue increased 105% to $874 million, Footwear revenue rose 85% to $343 million, and Accessories revenue increased 99% to $112 million.
- Gross profit rose 91.5% Y/Y to $668.8 million, and gross margin expanded by 20 basis points Y/Y to 49.5% of net sales.
- The operating margin was 9.0%, and operating income for the quarter was $121 million.
- Inventory was down 26% Y/Y to $881 million.
- Under Armour generate a YTD operating cash flow of $102.24 million held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.24 beat the analyst consensus of $0.05.
- Outlook: Under Armour raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.50 - $0.52 (prior view $0.28 - $0.30), versus the consensus of $0.34.
- It also raised EPS outlook to $0.14 - $0.16 from the previous expectation of a loss $(0.02) - $(0.04).
- The company sees FY21 sales growth in the low 20% versus the prior view of high-teens percentage growth.
- It expects operating income of $215 million - $225 million, up from $105 million to $115 million previously.
- Price action: UAA shares are trading higher by 6.82% at $22.55 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Maryland GovPics via Wikimedia
