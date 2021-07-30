 Skip to main content

Carter's Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
  • Carter's Inc (NYSE: CRIreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 45% year-on-year, to $746.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $713.84 million.
  • Net sales from U.S. Retail segment grew 34% to $423.63 million, U.S. Wholesale improved 53% to $231.63 million, and the International segment surged 93% to $91.14 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 49.4% of net sales.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 22.7% Y/Y to $267.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 14.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 412.4% to $107.6 million.
  • The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $49.5 million for two quarters.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.67 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.
  • "We continued to see strong demand for our brands, particularly in our stores, reflecting the benefits from store re-openings, progress with vaccinations, and easing of pandemic-related restrictions," said CEO Michael D. Casey.
  • Outlook: Carter's raised its FY21 sales outlook to increase 15% (prior 10%) from $3.0 billion in FY20, versus the consensus of $3.40 billion. Adjusted EPS to grow 75% (earlier 40%) from $4.16 in FY20, versus the consensus of $6.34.
  • Price action: CRI shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $99.32 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

